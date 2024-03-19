TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,181 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,042,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,968,575,000 after purchasing an additional 647,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 125,937.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after buying an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.55.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.22, for a total transaction of $438,687.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 162,415 shares of company stock worth $10,672,669. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortinet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.41. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.08.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

