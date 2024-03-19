TruWealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSL. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 39,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,047,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 114,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 95,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 131,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.42.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

