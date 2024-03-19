TruWealth Advisors LLC Invests $274,000 in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,444 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 62.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.80. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $180.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

