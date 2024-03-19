TruWealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VBR opened at $183.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.