TruWealth Advisors LLC Sells 361 Shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 5,564.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 696,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,635,000 after buying an additional 684,060 shares during the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the second quarter worth about $28,573,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 1,316.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 251,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 233,615 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 274,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,000,000 after buying an additional 173,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sinecera Capital LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 511.9% in the third quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 126,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 106,082 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

SSO stock opened at $74.91 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a one year low of $45.50 and a one year high of $76.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.25.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

