Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.37

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.37 and last traded at $25.16, with a volume of 12567 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on TNP. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $736.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.15.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

