Turbo Energy, S.A.’s (NASDAQ:TURB) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Turbo Energy’s (NASDAQ:TURB – Get Free Report) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, March 20th. Turbo Energy had issued 1,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 22nd. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. After the expiration of Turbo Energy’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Turbo Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TURB opened at $1.21 on Tuesday. Turbo Energy has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turbo Energy stock. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Turbo Energy, S.A. (NASDAQ:TURB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

About Turbo Energy

Turbo Energy, SA designs, develops, and distributes equipment for the generation, management, and storage of photovoltaic energy in Spain, Europe, and internationally. Its products include lithium-ion batteries; inverters; and Sunbox, an AI based software system that monitors the generation, use, and management of photovoltaic energy.

