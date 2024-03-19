Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (TKC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 20th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TKC stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $5.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,287,031 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,388,000 after buying an additional 119,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,852,825 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after buying an additional 93,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 60,428 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,345,060 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 121,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 721,454 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 413,443 shares during the last quarter.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

