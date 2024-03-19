UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Trading Down 2.7%

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.36 and last traded at $22.44. 2,693,184 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 9,935,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PATH shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.29 and a beta of 0.97.

In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $4,624,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,144.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total transaction of $2,823,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 858,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,385,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares in the company, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,418,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of UiPath by 2,005.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.04% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

