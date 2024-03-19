Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Increased to $627.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $574.00 to $627.00 in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday, November 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $525.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $579.81.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $532.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $456.96. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $368.02 and a 12-month high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 27.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

