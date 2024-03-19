United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Receives $13.40 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on United Natural Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

UNFI stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.57.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNFI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,866,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,980,000 after purchasing an additional 108,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,434,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,128,000 after purchasing an additional 277,636 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,143,000 after purchasing an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 10.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,040,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,847,000 after purchasing an additional 199,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 11.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,305,000 after purchasing an additional 183,534 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

