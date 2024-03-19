United States Steel (NYSE:X) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on X. Morgan Stanley lowered United States Steel from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.89.

X stock opened at $38.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.02. United States Steel has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.46. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 5.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 381.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 218,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 173,480 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the third quarter worth about $7,435,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of United States Steel by 440.4% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 189,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 154,156 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in United States Steel in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,673,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in United States Steel by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,243,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 77,225 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

