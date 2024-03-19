UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,210,004,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 776.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,941,000 after buying an additional 2,877,983 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,682.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,691,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,372,606,000 after buying an additional 2,540,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 143.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,494,100 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,679,401,000 after buying an additional 2,058,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $596.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $5.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $492.22. The stock had a trading volume of 860,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $453.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $508.35 and its 200-day moving average is $518.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 26.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.