US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at BTIG Research

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.54% from the company’s current price.

USFD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on US Foods from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on US Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised US Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, US Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.42.

Get US Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on US Foods

US Foods Trading Down 1.5 %

US Foods stock opened at $53.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. US Foods has a 52 week low of $34.18 and a 52 week high of $54.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.98.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

In other news, EVP David A. Rickard sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $2,626,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,802,423.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,222,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,312,000 after buying an additional 351,646 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 152,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,925,000 after buying an additional 8,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Free Report)

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.