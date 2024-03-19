Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $210.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $156.00.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VLO. Barclays raised their price target on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.83.
Valero Energy Stock Up 1.6 %
Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.62% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Valero Energy Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.31%.
Institutional Trading of Valero Energy
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VLO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 17,844 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.
Valero Energy Company Profile
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.
