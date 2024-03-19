Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading 7.4% Higher

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.34 and last traded at $8.29. 5,016 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 10,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Valneva in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $547.31 million, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average is $10.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALN. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Valneva

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

