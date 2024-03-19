VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 128.4% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,274,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $215,045,000 after buying an additional 4,652,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 47.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,715,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,982,000 after buying an additional 3,748,454 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the third quarter worth $36,612,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 120.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,965,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,370,000 after buying an additional 1,072,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the second quarter worth $31,169,000.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.22. The stock had a trading volume of 9,264,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,000,709. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $28.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.