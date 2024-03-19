VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 19,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

HYD traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $51.89. The company had a trading volume of 470,254 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.39.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

