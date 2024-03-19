Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Reduced by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $180.31. 424,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,443. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $146.88 and a 1 year high of $180.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.30. The company has a market cap of $77.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

