Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.05. 861,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,175. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

