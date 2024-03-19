Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2024

Lakewood Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.05. 861,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,175. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $58.81. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.31.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

(Free Report)

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.