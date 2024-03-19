Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.09. The stock had a trading volume of 778,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,175. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $58.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

