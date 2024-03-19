Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Position Decreased by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,364 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 5.1% of Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Revisor Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $4,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 105,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 729,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,646,000 after buying an additional 33,208 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth $221,000.

NASDAQ VIGI traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.20. The company had a trading volume of 98,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,544. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.45 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day moving average is $76.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.434 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

