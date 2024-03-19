Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 182,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 1.4% of Kwmg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 81,200.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

NASDAQ VYMI traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,536. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.43 and a 200 day moving average of $64.32. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $59.20 and a one year high of $69.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

