Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 79,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,808,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $0.94 on Tuesday, reaching $243.77. The stock had a trading volume of 330,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,865. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $246.52.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

