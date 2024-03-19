Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) is Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.7% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $37,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $151.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.93 and a 200 day moving average of $139.01. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $152.62.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

