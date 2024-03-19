Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV) Shares Sold by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,854 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VONV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the third quarter worth about $76,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $76.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $77.20.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

