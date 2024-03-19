Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,364,142,000 after acquiring an additional 196,151,351 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $156,481,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, reaching $253.11. 88,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,183. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $195.63 and a 12-month high of $262.01. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

