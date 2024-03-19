Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Northstar Group Inc.

Northstar Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Northstar Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Northstar Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Motco lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the 3rd quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $472.91 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $357.72 and a 52 week high of $476.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $456.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.60. The stock has a market cap of $378.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

