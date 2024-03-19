Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.
Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
IVOO stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $99.42. 27,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,313. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $89.70.
About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF
The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
