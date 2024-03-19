Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Shares Purchased by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IVOO stock traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $99.42. 27,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,313. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $78.54 and a 1-year high of $101.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average of $89.70.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.