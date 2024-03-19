Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Acquired by Lakewood Asset Management LLC

Lakewood Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lakewood Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 681,735.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,713,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,163,000 after purchasing an additional 251,676,310 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,868 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7,226.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,034,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,627 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,028,000. Finally, Brandywine Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 92.1% during the second quarter. Brandywine Trust Co. now owns 1,071,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,897,000 after acquiring an additional 513,492 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $108.88. 685,017 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,212. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.43 and its 200 day moving average is $99.70. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $87.61 and a 52 week high of $110.02. The company has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.