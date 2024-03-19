Velas Price Tops $0.0198 on Top Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Velas has a total market capitalization of $50.83 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0198 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00092253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00017979 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00017507 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00008886 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001378 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,569,404,511 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official website is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

