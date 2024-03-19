Verastem’s (VSTM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 64.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.79.

Verastem Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Verastem

VSTM opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Verastem has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.49.

In other Verastem news, Director Robert E. Gagnon sold 9,204 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $100,783.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,292 shares of company stock worth $101,489. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verastem during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Verastem by 212.0% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

