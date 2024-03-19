Verge One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. In the last week, Verge has traded 19.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a market cap of $87.75 million and approximately $9.00 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,847.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00583629 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00126552 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00045251 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.00209006 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00050246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.22 or 0.00117806 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Verge (CRYPTO:XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

