VerifyMe (VRME) to Release Earnings on Thursday

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

VerifyMe Stock Performance

VerifyMe stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.24. The stock had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,179. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRME. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of VerifyMe by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 15,892 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VerifyMe by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in VerifyMe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in VerifyMe by 492.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 74,046 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.11% of the company’s stock.

VerifyMe Company Profile

VerifyMe, Inc, together with its subsidiary, PeriShip Global, LLC, operates as a technology solutions provider that specializes in products to connect brands with consumers and providing brands with end-to-end logistics management for their products. The company operates through two segments, VerifyMe Solutions and PeriShip Global Solutions.

Featured Stories

