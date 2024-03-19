Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Critical Review

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veris Residential and Kilroy Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veris Residential 0 1 2 0 2.67 Kilroy Realty 0 5 5 0 2.50

Profitability

Veris Residential presently has a consensus price target of $17.67, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus price target of $39.10, suggesting a potential upside of 11.87%. Given Veris Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

This table compares Veris Residential and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veris Residential -38.30% -11.53% -4.32% Kilroy Realty 18.79% 3.75% 1.90%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Veris Residential and Kilroy Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veris Residential $279.86 million 4.89 -$107.26 million ($1.23) -12.07 Kilroy Realty $1.13 billion 3.63 $212.24 million $1.80 19.42

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Veris Residential pays out -17.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kilroy Realty pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility & Risk

Veris Residential has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Veris Residential on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As a pioneer and innovator in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity and productivity for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. The company is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office, life science and mixed-use projects. As of December 31, 2023, Kilroy's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 17.0 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 85.0% occupied and 86.4% leased. The company also had approximately 1,000 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 92.5%. In addition, the company had two in-process life science redevelopment projects totaling approximately 100,000 square feet with total estimated redevelopment costs of $80.0 million and one approximately 875,000 square foot in-process development project with a total estimated investment of $1.0 billion.

