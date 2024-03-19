Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Holdings Cut by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,153 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,211 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 2.2% of Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $11,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 658.6% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,361,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $50,623,000 after buying an additional 1,181,766 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 173.7% during the third quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 652,169 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 413,869 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 6.2% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,757 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 183,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 35,675 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VZ. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

VZ stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.99. 3,887,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,427,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.14 and a 1-year high of $43.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.05. The company has a market cap of $168.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The business had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 96.38%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,576.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

