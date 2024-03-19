Vertcoin Trading Down 21.2% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 19th. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.22 million and $13,776.62 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 21.2% against the dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,874.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.00579293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.36 or 0.00125416 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00009519 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00044988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00209179 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00049727 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $75.67 or 0.00116637 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 68,971,947 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

