VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Lifted to Outperform at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$9.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$6.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FORA. TD Securities upgraded VerticalScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Eight Capital lifted their target price on VerticalScope from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$9.25 in a research report on Friday.

Get VerticalScope alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on VerticalScope

VerticalScope Price Performance

About VerticalScope

FORA opened at C$7.45 on Friday. VerticalScope has a 12-month low of C$2.64 and a 12-month high of C$8.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$137.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.33 and a beta of -0.53.

(Get Free Report)

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VerticalScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VerticalScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.