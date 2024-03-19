Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Down to $77.14

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $77.14, but opened at $75.00. Vertiv shares last traded at $73.99, with a volume of 1,834,079 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.38.

Vertiv Trading Down 4.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.37, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.54%.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $21,507,207.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

