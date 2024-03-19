VerusCoin Price Tops $0.96 on Major Exchanges (VRSC)

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. VerusCoin has a market cap of $72.46 million and approximately $2,811.79 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VerusCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.96 or 0.00001498 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Coin Profile

VerusCoin was first traded on May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 75,779,457 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io. The official message board for VerusCoin is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 75,775,918.40158655. The last known price of VerusCoin is 0.94485361 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $2,170.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

