Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. Via Renewables has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.30.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

Via Renewables Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Via Renewables by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after buying an additional 285,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Via Renewables by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 112.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 877,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Via Renewables by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

