Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ VIA opened at $10.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. Via Renewables has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.30.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Via Renewables had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 48.61%. The business had revenue of $101.70 million for the quarter.
Via Renewables Company Profile
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
