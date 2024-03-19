Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Viavi Solutions from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $9.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 480.50 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.17.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,093 shares of company stock worth $319,841 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Viavi Solutions by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.