Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.00

A number of research firms have weighed in on VICR. Craig Hallum lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.69.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.07 million. Vicor had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 10.45%. Vicor’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Vicor news, VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $73,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,374 shares in the company, valued at $197,924.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $98,383.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,999 shares of company stock worth $184,990. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 77.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vicor by 51.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 51.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vicor by 109.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

