Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vita Life Sciences’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Vita Life Sciences Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.98.
Vita Life Sciences Company Profile
