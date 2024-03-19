Vita Life Sciences Limited (VLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vita Life Sciences’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Vita Life Sciences Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.57.
About Vita Life Sciences
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vita Life Sciences
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
Receive News & Ratings for Vita Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.