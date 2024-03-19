Vita Life Sciences Limited (VLS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Vita Life Sciences Limited (ASX:VLS – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This is an increase from Vita Life Sciences’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Vita Life Sciences Limited, a healthcare company, engages in formulating, packaging, distributing, and selling vitamins and supplements in Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China. The company also offers various minerals, herbs, and superfoods. In addition, it provides products for therapeutic areas, such as nervous system; nutritional products and nutritional oils; immunity; hair, skin, and nails; liver and digestion; weight management; cardiovascular health; pain and inflammation; men, women, and children's health; antioxidant; and bones and joints.

