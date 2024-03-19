VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Sees Large Volume Increase

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,531,690 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 2,441,466 shares.The stock last traded at $11.15 and had previously closed at $11.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VZIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered VIZIO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of VIZIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.77.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on VZIO

VIZIO Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. VIZIO had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $502.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David Eugene Russell sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $2,973,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,536,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,137,131.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VIZIO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in VIZIO in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 381.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in VIZIO by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. 23.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.