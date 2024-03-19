Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Gap Up to $9.09

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.09, but opened at $9.39. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 166,600 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a market cap of $541.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYGR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

