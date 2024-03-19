Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading 22.1% Lower Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 19th. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market cap of $209.00 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be bought for about $7.44 or 0.00011484 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Profile

PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 6.88269688 USD and is down -13.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 139 active market(s) with $15,077,598.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

