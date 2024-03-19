W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

GWW has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stephens increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $913.89.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $994.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $925.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $815.13. W.W. Grainger has a 52 week low of $625.97 and a 52 week high of $1,016.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.88.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.55%.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GWW. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

