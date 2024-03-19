Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 308.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2,314.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,280.0% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $36.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 151.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett acquired 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $99,992.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,992.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,171,654.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

